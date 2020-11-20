Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks to people

‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks to people

Kejriwal’s tweet comes amid number of heightened measures in Delhi to fight the viral contagion. The national capital has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases since October 28, when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time, and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 18:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi has asked his party’s volunteers, MPs and MLAs to go in public places and distribute masks. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged his party workers and MPs, councillors and volunteers to go to public places and distribute free masks to those not wearing a mask as the national capital readies for a tougher battler against the coronavirus disease outbreak.

“Today, this is the best deshbhakti n manav sewa. I urge all political parties also to ask their volunteers to do this Lets join hands to stop spread of corona,” CM Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Kejriwal’s tweet comes amid number of heightened measures in Delhi to fight the viral contagion. The national capital has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases since October 28, when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time, and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

Among several measures taken by the state government, the authorities have announced a steep Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks, reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals, doubling testing centres in every district and postponement of non-critical surgeries at health facilities.

As of this week, Delhi accounts for 22.39 per cent of the fatalities reported across the country in a span of 24 hours by recording 131 deaths on Wednesday and has became the largest contributor to the single-day Covid-19 deaths in India.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks
Nov 20, 2020 18:04 IST
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Nov 20, 2020 16:46 IST
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Nov 20, 2020 15:23 IST
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Nov 20, 2020 17:19 IST

latest news

Anushka enjoys tea-time with father in Virat’s absence, see pic
Nov 20, 2020 18:50 IST
Youth Akali Dal stages protest for rape FIR against Simarjeet Bains
Nov 20, 2020 18:42 IST
Don’t use Gilead’s remdesivir in hospitalised Covid-19 patients, says WHO
Nov 20, 2020 18:41 IST
CBSE Secretary says board exams to happen for sure, schedule to come soon
Nov 20, 2020 18:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.