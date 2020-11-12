‘Best way to spend birthday’, says Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab Goswami’s bail plea

Sections
Arnab Goswami was granted bail by the Supreme Court which laid emphasis on protecting personal liberty. The bench said that if the State targets individuals, they must realise that the apex court is there to protect them.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 08:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi,

Justice DY Chandrachud turned 61 on Wednesday.

Justice D Y Chandrachud, one of the judges of the Supreme Court bench which heard the bail application of Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, said judging cases is “my life” and “I love it”.

He made the remarks while responding to the statement of senior advocate and Goswami’s lawyer Harish Salve who said it was the “worst way” to spend the birthday.

“No, no! This is actually the best way to spend it. I am in court judging and it is my life, I love it,” Justice Chandrachud said.

The judge turned 61 on Wednesday. He thanked all the lawyers who wished him.



Justice Chandrachud would become the Chief Justice of India on November 9, 2022 and remain in office till November 10, 2024.

Goswami, meanwhile, was granted bail by the Supreme Court which laid emphasis on protecting personal liberty. The top court said, “If the State targets individuals, they must realise that the apex court is there to protect them.” It also asked the high courts to not fall short of exercising constitutional duties in protecting “personal liberty”.

“We must send a message across to the high court today that please, exercise your jurisdiction to uphold personal liberty,” said the vacation bench of the Supreme Court.

The hearing on Goswami’s plea went on for entire day.

After the Supreme Court order, Goswami was released from the Taloja jail near Mumbai at 8.30 pm. He then drove to the Lower Parel studio of Republic TV and hit out at Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for arresting him in a “fake” case.

“Uddhav Thackeray, listen to me. You lost. You have been defeated,” said Goswami (47), while being surrounded by visibly relieved colleagues from his television channel.

Goswami also singled out Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh for his “illegal” arrest on November 4 in a 2018 suicide abetment case.

(With inputs from agencies)

