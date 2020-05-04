Sections
‘Better to not try your luck...’: Mumbai Police’s witty Covid-19 message

In a tweet, the Mumbai Police posted an image of the board game with all the tokens housed in respective ‘homes’.

Updated: May 04, 2020 16:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New delhi

The number of coronavirus cases in India has breached the 42,000-mark. On Monday, the Ministry of Health updated the country’s Covid-19 tally at 42,553.    (Ravi Kumar / Hindustan Times)

In another attempt to drive home Centre’s message to stay at home during the Covid-19 lockdown, Mumbai Police took inspiration from the game of Ludo. 

In a tweet, the Mumbai Police posted an image of the board game with all the tokens housed in their respective ‘homes’.

“At times, it’s better to not try your luck. Staying at home is your best bet against Coronavirus. #GameOfLife,” the tweet read. 



Mumbai Police is known for its witty, comic and slapstick social media posts on issues of importance to the general public.



Previously, it had shared a still from Ranveer Singh starer ‘Gully Boy’ featuring Alia Bhatt which read “That face when he says he is going out for a walk during lockdown”.  

In the tweet, Mumbai Police conveyed that all those who are thinking of venturing out of their homes during the coronavirus lockdown should immediately “abort the mission”.

In another post, it turned iconic numbers from ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson and encouraged everyone to stay at home to “beat” coronavirus. 

“It’s ‘Dangerous’ outside, ‘better do what you can’ - stay home to ‘beat Corona’!” the tweet read. 

The number of coronavirus cases in India has breached the 42,000-mark. On Monday, the Ministry of Health updated the country’s Covid-19 tally at 42,553. 2,553 new infections and 72 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in India.

At present, the country has 29,453 active coronavirus cases, 1,373 fatalities while nearly 12,000 patients (11,706) have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals across the country. 

