Bhadohi MLA arrested in property grabbing case from Madhya Pradesh’s Agar district

MLA Vijay Mishra, who represents Gyanpur (Bhadohi) assembly constituency in Bhadohi, has been arrested in Agar district of Madhya Pradesh at the request of Bhadohi police, said Superintendent of Police Rambadan Singh.

Mishra has been arrested in a case of threatening a person and his family to life, grabbing his contract firm forcibly and harassing him. He contested the assembly election on Nishad Party ticket and won. He is a four-time MLA.

“At my request, Agar SP has arrested MLA Mishra in a property grabbing case. The case was registered by Krishna Mohan Tiwari,” Bhadohi SP said.

On August 8, Krishna Mohan Tiwari lodged a case against MLA Vijay Mishra, his wife Mirzapur-Sonbhadra MLC Ramlali Mishra and their son Vishnu Mishra alleging that they want to grab their property.

On Thursday, Mishra released a video alleging that police is harassing him and his family since he is a Brahmin and four-time MLA from Gyanpur Bhadohi. He alleged that the police may carry out his encounter. The police have rejected his allegation, calling them baseless.

In the video, the MLA claimed, “My wife Ramlali, and son Vishnu Mishra have been framed in a fake case. Since I am a brahmin and a four-time MLA from Bhadohi, I am being harassed. All this is done so that a mafia from Chandauli or Banaras, or a son from Ballia may contest election from Bhadohi. I may be murdered.”

In a video statement, superintendent of police Rambadan Singh said, “On August 13, MLA Vijay Mishra released a video based on false facts intending to divert attention from his criminal acts and to create confusion in public. As many as 73 cases are registered against him. The allegations levelled by him are false and baseless.”

The SP further added that a gunner has been provided to him for his security. He said that a Bhadohi police team has been sent to Madhya Pradesh. The MLA’s wife Ramlali and his son Vishnu, who are also named in the case, will be arrested soon, the SP added.