Bhansali Productions moves HC to restrain Eros International,others from exploiting rights of Bajirao Mastani

Earlier on May 4, the court had directed Eros International Media Ltd to pay the outstanding amount of Rs 19.39 lakh within three weeks to Bhansali Productions for the 2013 film, Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:58 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya, Hindustan Times Mumbai

On Tuesday, when both the petitions came up for hearing the single-judge bench of Justice BP Colabawalla held that the petitions needed to be heard extensively and adjourned the case till June 30. (Hindustan Times)

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production firm, Bhansali Productions Private Limited, has moved the Bombay high court (HC) against Eros International Media Limited seeking a restraining order against the latter for allegedly exploiting the rights of its 2015 film, Bajirao Mastani.

On Tuesday, when both the petitions came up for hearing the single-judge bench of Justice BP Colabawalla held that the petitions needed to be heard extensively and adjourned the case till June 30.

Justice Colabawalla was informed by senior counsel Zal Andhyarujina and advocates Nausher Kohli and Parag Khandhar that Bhansali Productions was challenging the intimation filed by Eros International with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that it was going into an all-share merger with its parent company Eros International PLC and Hollywood’s STX Filmworks, an independent studio that has been acquired by Eros.



Bhansali’s advocates said that as neither Eros International PLC nor STX Filmworks were party to the co-production agreement between Bhansali Production and Eros International they are not entitled to the claims or can exploit the rights of films made by the two.

Advocate Akshay Patil, who appeared on behalf of Eros International, opposed the argument.

Earlier on May 4, Justice Colabawalla had observed that as the respondent companies were situated in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA) it would require an extensive hearing to consider whether reliefs could be granted against entities beyond the court’s jurisdiction.

