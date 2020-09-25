Bharat Bandh: Cops, armed with anti-riot gear, deployed on Delhi-Noida border

Police personnel deployed at the Noida-Delhi border on Friday in the wake of the nationwide farmers’ protest. (ANI)

Around 150 Delhi Police personnel armed with anti-riot equipment such as water cannon, tear gas guns and shells have been deployed at Chilla on the Delhi-Noida border on Friday morning in a bid to prevent over 100 agitating farmers from crossing over to the national capital from Greater Noida following nationwide protest call given by various farmer associations against the farm bills passed by Parliament earlier this week.

Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), (east), Delhi Police, is present at the Delhi-Noida border to supervise deployment and security arrangements in the national capital.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police authorities are holding talks with the leaders of the farmers’ groups in Noida, said Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police (JCP), (eastern range), Delhi Police.

Delhi Police officials said that discussions with the agitating farmers are in progress. UP Police authorities are making attempts to persuade them to call off their protest and return to their respective villages. The farmers are being apprised about the guidelines of unlock 4:0, which prohibits any kind of mass gathering or protests across the country, including the national capital, owing to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“We have made adequate deployment of personnel on the Delhi-Noida border and are trying to dissuade the farmers from entering Delhi. We are also trying to keep a strict vigil on other interstate borders through which the protestors may attempt to sneak in. The talks with the leaders of the agitating groups are in progress. The results appear to be positive,” said a senior Delhi Police officer on condition of anonymity.

The deployment of Delhi Police personnel at Alipur on the Delhi-Haryana border is minimal, as there is no information until Friday noon regarding any protest march by farmers from the neighbouring state.

Opposition parties and farmers’ organisations are unhappy about the passage of The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 by Parliament earlier this week.

The bills are awaiting an assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.