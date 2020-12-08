Bharat Bandh: Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit of one station on Green Line

Amid Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shut the entry and exit gates of Pandit Shree Ram Sharma Station on Green Line. The station is located in the Bahadurgarh district of Haryana and is near Tikri border — one of the places where farmers are protesting against the three agriculture laws passed by Parliament in September.

With several transport and trade unions extending their support to the nationwide strike called by the farmers, cabs, auto-rickshaws are fewer on the road. However, Delhi Metro services are running as usual, including on sections extended to Noida, Haryana.

Today’s bandh is a symbolic one, as farmers leaders have said, which should not inconvenience people. “Our bandh is different from that of political parties. It is a four-hour symbolic bandh for an ideological cause. We want that there should be no problem to the common people. We appeal to them not to travel during this period,” farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had said.

The protesters also said essential services are exempted from today’s bandh and no one is forced to join the shutdown.