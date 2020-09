Bharat Bandh: List of trains cancelled, highways blocked

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ladhowal toll plaza wears a deserted look giving deserted look on Friday. (Photo By Gurpreet Singh/ Hindustan Times)

Punjab and Haryana are likely to witness a complete shutdown as farmers have taken to the streets on Friday, protesting the passage of the contentious bills in Parliament. The Firozpur Railway Division has cancelled 14 trains keeping in mind the ongoing protest. While A three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab began on Thursday, a total of 31 farmers’ organisations have called for Bharat Bandh across the country today.

List of trains cancelled

Amritsar-Haridwar train

New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Express

Train Number 00466 Amritsar-Guwahati partially cancelled between Amritsar- Saharanpur on 25 September 2020

Train Number 00902 Jammu Tawi- Bandra Terminus partially cancelled between Jammu Tawi-Delhi on 24 and 26 September 2020

Train number 02904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail partially cancelled between Amritsar – Ambala Cantt from 25 to 27 September 2020

Train Number 02408 Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Karambhoomi Superfast partially cancelled between Amritsar-Ambala Cantt on 25 September 2020

Train Number 02925 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt -Amtitsar up to 25 September 2020

Train Number 02926 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus partially cancelled between Amritsar- Ambala Cantt on 25 and 26 September 2020

Train Number 02715 Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express partially cancelled between New Delhi- Amritsar up to 25 September 2020

Train Number 02716 Amritsar – Nanded Sachkhand Express partially cancelled between Amritsar-New Delhi on 25 and 26 September 2020

Train Number 04673 Jayanagar -Amritsar Shaheed Express partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt- Amritsar up to 24 September 2020

Train Number 04674 Amritsar -Jayanagar Shaheed Express partially cancelled Amritsar-Ambala Cantt on 25 September 2020

Train Number 04649 Jaynagar -Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt- Amritsar on 25 September 2020

Train Number 04650 Amritsar -Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express partially cancelled between Amritsar- Ambala Cantt on 26 September 2020

Train Number 03308 Firozpur-Dhanbad partially cancelled between Amritsar- Ambala Cantt from 24 to 26 September 2020

Train Number 05933 Dibrugarh-Amritsar partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt- Amritsar on 25 September 2020

Train Number 04653 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Karambhoomi SF partially cancelled between Saharanpur- Amritsar on 25 September 2020

Train Number 04651 Jaynagar – Amritsar Humsafar Express partially cancelled between Delhi- Amritsar on 25 September 2020

Train Number 04652 Amritsar- Jaynagar Express partially cancelled between Delhi-Amritsar on 27 September 2020

List of highways where protests are going on

Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Ayodhya-Lucknow Highway

Delhi- Pauri highway

Karnataka-Tamil Nadu highway

Chandigarh police is on high alert as agitating farmers are likely to enter the Union Territory.