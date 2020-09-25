Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Bharat Bandh: Punjab, Maharashtra, UP among states to be affected by farmers’ unions strike

Bharat Bandh: Punjab, Maharashtra, UP among states to be affected by farmers’ unions strike

While Delhi-Haryana border is likely to be sealed, a three-hour road blockade will be observed across Punjab from 11am to 2pm.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 10:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian farmers raise their shawls and shout anti-government slogans during a protest against farm bills in Bengaluru. (AP photo)

Famers’ unions across the nation have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ in view of the passage of contentious farm bills in Parliament. Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Trinamool Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal are among the 18 Opposition parties in support of the call for nationwide shutdown.

Also read: Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected. All you need to know

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Farmers Union (AIFU), All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) and All India Kisan Mahasangh (AIKM) are among the ten unions that have called for the shutdown.

While Delhi-Haryana border is likely to be sealed, a three-hour road blockade will be observed across Punjab from 11am to 2pm.

Here is a look at the list of states that are likely to be affected by the protests:



Haryana



Punjab

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka

Chhattisgarh

West Bengal

Uttarakhand

Also read: Stir across ‘food bowl’ today over farm laws

Farmers have been protesting for weeks in these states by blocking road and rail traffic and hampering supply of essential goods. “Nothing will work in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh on Friday,” said Bharatiya Kisan Union president Rakesh Takait.

The three farm bills passed by Parliament are: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance; and Farm Services Bill and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Sep 25, 2020 09:14 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Sep 25, 2020 11:00 IST
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Sep 25, 2020 10:35 IST
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Sep 25, 2020 09:31 IST

latest news

Delhi: SDMC allows open-air dining in restaurants
Sep 25, 2020 11:25 IST
Fake license scandal: ICAO advises Pakistan to suspend issuance of new pilot licenses
Sep 25, 2020 11:24 IST
CSK Predicted XI vs DC: Two changes, shuffle in batting order likely
Sep 25, 2020 11:25 IST
2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag district
Sep 25, 2020 11:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.