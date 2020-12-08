Bharat Bandh: UP government advisory asks police to avoid confrontation with farmers

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory asking police personnel to avoid confrontation with farmers. It also asked the police not to take any harsh action against the protesters during the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

The government also issued an advisory to create six check points between six and 10km stretch on the Noida–Delhi border to prevent the entry of agitating farmers from the state into Delhi.

Besides, the government directed for checking at entry points on all borders which Uttar Pradesh shares with Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The state government has also directed the police to look for anti-social elements to ensure they do not mingle with the farmers and indulge in violence.