Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine

Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine

The company filed its application with the Drugs Controller General of India earlier on Monday, the source said.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 22:17 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

The private pharmaceutical company based in the southern city of Hyderabad is developing a vaccine called Covaxin that it plans to launch by the second quarter of 2021. (PTI (Representative Image))

India’s Bharat Biotech has sought emergency-use authorization from the Indian drug regulator for its Covid-19 vaccine, a senior government official said on Monday.

The private pharmaceutical company based in the southern city of Hyderabad is developing a vaccine called Covaxin that it plans to launch by the second quarter of 2021.

