Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Bharat Biotech seeks nod for Covaxin use

Bharat Biotech seeks nod for Covaxin use

Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 08:30 IST

By HTC and PTI, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The first enrollment for Phase 3 trial was done on November 11 after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its approval in October. (Reuters file photo)

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech on Monday applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, news agency Press Trust of India quoted an official as saying.

Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the authorisation request was based on trial data from Phase 1 and Phase 2 of human trials – the results for which were reported as a success but haven’t been released in the public domain – or the ongoing Phase 3.

However, the timelines involved in Phase 3 suggest that the use of this data was unlikely. The first enrollment for Phase 3 trial was done on November 11 after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its approval in October.

According to the trial procedure, after the first dose, a second dose is administered 28 days later, and the evaluation is conducted another two weeks after that. This suggests that the first reliable data from Phase 3 is unlikely to be available before December 23.

On December 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that a Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in a few weeks. That evening, the Indian arm of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer sought emergency use approval for its vaccine from DCGI. The Serum Institute of India sought a similar nod for the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, on December 6. The Phase 3 data of these vaccines has shown 95% (Pfizer) and up to 90% (Oxford) efficacy respectively, according to data released by them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How Bharat Bandh is likely to pan out across different states
Dec 08, 2020 08:06 IST
Bharat Bandh: Police warn of action against disruptors, to deploy drones
Dec 08, 2020 05:45 IST
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday in view of farmers’ protests, Covid-19
Dec 08, 2020 08:31 IST
Strike over new farm laws across India today
Dec 08, 2020 05:48 IST

latest news

Bharat Bandh: Life partially hit in Assam; AIKS calls for 12-hr strike
Dec 08, 2020 09:25 IST
Devoleena accuses Divya Bhatnagar’s husband of domestic violence
Dec 08, 2020 09:18 IST
Sensex opens at 45,568.8 points, Nifty above 13,400
Dec 08, 2020 09:16 IST
Hybrid vehicles outpace, and outfight, sales of fully-electric vehicles
Dec 08, 2020 09:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.