Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Bharat Biotech to launch Covaxin in Q2 2021

Bharat Biotech to launch Covaxin in Q2 2021

The company’s vaccine candidate -Covaxin- has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) using inactivated Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The virus was isolated in an ICMR lab.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 11:27 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

It said its immediate focus is to conduct the Phase 3 trials successfully across sites in the country. (AP)

Bharat Biotech is planning to launch its vaccine for Covid-19 in the second quarter next year if it gets the requisite approvals from the Indian regulatory authorities, a top company official said.  It said its immediate focus is to conduct the Phase 3 trials successfully across sites in the country.

The company’s vaccine candidate -Covaxin- has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) using inactivated Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The virus was isolated in an ICMR lab.

“If we get all the approvals after establishing strong experimental evidence and data, and efficacy and safety data in our last stage of trials, we aim to launch the vaccine in Q2 of 2021,” Bharat Biotech International Executive Director Sai Prasad told PTI.

After the company received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct Phase 3 clinical trial to establish the efficacy of the vaccine candidate, it has begun site preparatory exercises for Phase 3, recruitment and dosage will begin in November, he added.  “The trial to be conducted in 25 to 30 sites across 13-14 states will provide two doses each for the vaccine and placebo recipients. About 2,000 subjects could be enrolled per hospital,” Prasad said.



Asked about the investment on the vaccine, he said: “Our investment is about Rs 350-400 crore for the development of vaccine and the new manufacturing facilities, which include our investments for conducting the Phase 3 clinical trial, in the next six months”.

On the company’s plan to sell the vaccine to the government or to private players, Prasad said: “We are looking to supply for both government and private markets. We are also in preliminary discussions with other countries for probable supply.” Prasad said the price of the vaccine is yet to be determined, as the company is still looking at the cost of product development.

“Our immediate focus is to conduct Phase 3 trial successfully across sites,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
Nov 01, 2020 12:05 IST
LIVE: People of Bihar are now trusting the NDA government, says PM Modi in Samastipur
Nov 01, 2020 12:14 IST
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
Nov 01, 2020 11:34 IST
Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
Nov 01, 2020 11:40 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP aims to secure fourth straight win in Siwan
Nov 01, 2020 12:29 IST
Mukesh Khanna defends comment, isn’t worried women will turn against him
Nov 01, 2020 12:24 IST
Pietersen takes sly dig at ECB on Archer, Stokes’ participation in IPL
Nov 01, 2020 12:15 IST
MCG survey to identify city’s dangerous buildings
Nov 01, 2020 12:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.