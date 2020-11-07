Bharat Biotech to manufacture 10 types of vaccines, including Covid-19, at Odisha unit

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Bhubaneswar

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) on Friday said it would manufacture 10 types of vaccines including Malaria and Covid- 19 in its upcoming unit in Odisha.

BBIL Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella said this while attending a meeting through digital mode with Odisha chief secretary A K Tripathy and other state government officials.

BBIL is a multi-dimensional biotechnology organisation specializing in manufacture of vaccines and bio-therapeutics, Ella said.

The company has taken up the development and production of new or improved vaccines against severe Rotavirus Diarrhoea, Malaria, Japanese Encephalitis, Rabies, Pandemic Influenza and drug resistant Staphylococcus aureus, he said.

In BBIL’s unit at Andharua of Bhubaneswar, the company would produce 10 types of vaccines including malaria and Covid-19, he said, adding that the total investment would be around Rs 300 crore.

Best of the technology will be put in the Odisha unit, the BBIL chief said.

The chief secretary assured BBIL that the state government would provide all support for future expansion of the unit at Andharua in Bhubaneswar.

Tripathy also directed the authorities to start the ground level construction work within a fortnight and commence production within the scheduled time.

The chief secretary also asked the BBIL to set up a ‘state of art’ biotech incubation center, common facilities and IT corridor along with the first phase construction of the industry.

The company was also requested to promote the local start-ups.

Secretary Skill Development and Technical Education and Chairman & Managing Director IDCO SK Singh said: “Land is readily available at Biotech Park, Andharua for groundbreaking works. The building plan as per the design has also been approved”.

Principal Secretary Science and Technology S Sadangi said: “the required statutory clearances and pollution control board permission has been availed for setting up the unit”.