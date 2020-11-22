NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for possession of cannabis

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested comedian Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for possession of cannabis. Bharti Singh was arrested by the agency on Saturday.

The NCB raided the production office and the comedian’s residence in Mumbai and recovered 86.5 gram of Ganja from both places. Both Singh and Limbachiyaa accepted consumption of Ganja, according to news agency ANI.

This is the latest arrest made by the NCB in probe launched by the agency into the consumption and possession of drugs by people in the Hindi film industry after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the actor’s death.

Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput’s girlfriend, was arrested on September 9 and subsequently released on bail by the bureau after she spent nearly a month in jail on charges of procuring drugs for him.

Earlier this month, residences of actor Arjun Rampal and film producer Firoz Nadiadwala were also raided by the agency in connection with the drugs probe.While Rampal and his girlfriend were summoned by the NBC for questioning in the matter, Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed was arrested before being granted bail on November 10.

More details are awaited.