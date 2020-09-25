Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Bhartiya Kisan Union members block roads near Delhi-Noida border in protest against farm bills; police deployed

Bhartiya Kisan Union members block roads near Delhi-Noida border in protest against farm bills; police deployed

In a precautionary measure, police are deployed around the border. Traffic was also diverted to prevent any inconvenience to people, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 13:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have announced a nationwide bandh on Friday in protest against the farm bills . (ANI)

Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union blocked roads near the Delhi-Noida border on Friday in protest against the contentious farm bills, passed by Parliament during the monsoon session.

In a precautionary measure, police are deployed around the border. Traffic was also diverted to prevent any inconvenience to people, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have announced a nationwide bandh on Friday in protest against the farm bills --the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

Over two dozens farmers’ organizations from all across the country have joined hands for the nationwide shutdown. Farmers’ bodies from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have also called for a strike.



As many as 18 political parties have extended their support to the protests.

The legislations were passed amid staunch criticism from various farmers’ bodies and Opposition parties. The agitating farmers fear that these reforms will lead to the end of the “Mandi system” and are only in the “interest of big corporates”.

However, the government has assured that these bills are in favour of farmers and that systems of the minimum selling price (MSP) and government procurement will continue unhindered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polls to be held in 3 phases, results on Nov 10
Sep 25, 2020 13:31 IST
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Sep 25, 2020 13:17 IST
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Sep 25, 2020 09:14 IST
Haryana farmers block highways and a railway line against farm reform bills
Sep 25, 2020 12:53 IST

latest news

Bihar Polls 2020: Here’s the full schedule
Sep 25, 2020 13:30 IST
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Sep 25, 2020 13:32 IST
Deepika’s manager Karishma arrives for NCB questioning
Sep 25, 2020 13:27 IST
Here’s why farm protests have been loudest in Punjab, Haryana
Sep 25, 2020 13:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.