Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Bhartiya Kisan Union’s foreign funds under FCRA lens

Bhartiya Kisan Union’s foreign funds under FCRA lens

“BKU is being targeted by the central authorities for evoking a massive response from Indians and NRIs. What wrong is there if our supporters working as truck drivers or pursing other labour works send donations from overseas,” said union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 05:39 IST

By Vishal Joshi, Hindustan Times Bathinda

On December 6, BKU had issued a public appeal demanding financial resources ‘to pursue agitation’. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), the largest independent organisation behind the ongoing protests against the new farm legislation, said it has been asked by a central agency to submit its registration details which allow it to receive foreign funds.

“BKU is being targeted by the central authorities for evoking a massive response from Indians and NRIs. What wrong is there if our supporters working as truck drivers or pursing other labour works send donations from overseas,” said union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan.

BKU leadership said it has received an estimated Rs 8 lakh over the last two months but the donations from Indians and the diaspora have not been calculated separately.

On December 6, BKU had issued a public appeal demanding financial resources ‘to pursue agitation’. The union wants donations to be transferred in the personal bank account of its general secretary of Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan. He confirmed that his bank account is not registered as per FCRA, and the forex department of Punjab and Sindh Bank has raised the objection over raising forex. The last date to get the bank account registered expired on Saturday.

Experts say as the Ugrahan faction of BKU is, prima facie, not following the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, funds received by it from outside India are likely to be reverted to the respective account holders. Banking sector officials said, as per rules, an individual or an organisation cannot accept forex without prior registration with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
by Roshan Kishore and Abhishek Jha
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
by Fareeha Iftikhar
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar

latest news

India, Vietnam likely to sign key pacts at summit today
by Rezaul H Laskar
Our investment plans on track, Indian economy has strength to bounce back: Saudi Arabia
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Oil drops after seventh weekly gain on virus mutation concern
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Time to seek solutions for cities, not individuals
by Bharati Chaturvedi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.