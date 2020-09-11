Sections
Bhave, Vivekananda have a lot to teach humanity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled two important events that mark this day for India -- the birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Swami Vivekananda’s...

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 13:55 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses as he attends a conclave on “School Education in 21st Century” under the National Education Policy- 2020 (NEP-2020), through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled two important events that mark this day for India -- the birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Swami Vivekananda’s famous address in Chicago -- and said both great men have a lot to teach the entire humanity.

In his tweets, Modi also noted that the world remembers 9/11 (September 11) for the dastardly terror attack on this day in the USA and said if humans had walked on the path of Bhave’s slogan of ‘Jai Jagat’ and Vivekananda’s nineteenth century message of universal brotherhood, the destruction that followed would not have occurred.  “Today, on 11th September we in India mark two important milestones. 

The Jayanti of Acharya Vinoba Bhave. The day Swami Vivekananda delivered his outstanding address in Chicago. These great men have a lot to teach the entire humanity,” Modi said.

Paying tribute to Bhave on his 125th birth anniversary, the prime minister said, “In 1918 Mahatma Gandhi wrote about Bhave that ‘I do not know in what terms to praise you. Your love and your character fascinate me and so also your self-examination. I am not fit to measure your worth’.”



Modi added that Vivekananda’s address in 1893 perfectly demonstrated the spirit of India’s ethos and the values that are an integral part of our land, as he urged youngsters to read the text of his address. He also tagged a link to the address. 

“The world remembers 9/11 for the dastardly attack on this day in USA. If only humankind had walked on the path of ‘Jai Jagat’ given by Acharya Vinoba Bhave & Swami Vivekananda’s message of Universal Brotherhood given in 1893, the destruction that followed would not have occurred,” the prime minister added.

