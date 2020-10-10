Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Bhim Army boss denies inciting caste violence for money, throws Yogi a challenge

Bhim Army boss denies inciting caste violence for money, throws Yogi a challenge

UP government had alleged a conspiracy to incite caste violence in the state over the Hathras incident.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:04 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Meerut

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been criticising the UP government over the Hathras case. (HT Photo)

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekher Azad on Friday hit out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his allegation that some groups had received funds to trigger caste violence in the state in the backdrop of the Hathras incident.

He challenged the chief minister to order an inquiry into the matter. He claimed he would leave politics even if Rs 1 lakh was recovered from him, otherwise, the chief minister should resign, he said.

Chandrashekhar had posted this challenge through a tweet, in which he said he was dedicated to his community and the (community) bore his expenses.

“ I challenge Yogi Adityanathji to institute any kind of probe. Forget Rs 100 crore, even if Rs one lakh is found in my possession, I will quit politics, otherwise you (Yogi) should quit your post. My life is dedicated to my dignity. My expenses are borne by my community,” he tweeted.



Also Read: Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case

He also alleged that a call for justice is equated with ‘international conspiracy’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Chandrashekhar and his Bhim Army came under fire after allegations that some groups received funds to the tune of Rs 100 crore to trigger caste violence.

Also Read: Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present

Meanwhile, the enforcement directorate has clarified about not finding any link between Bhim Army and Popular Front of India.

Chandrashekhar and his Bhim Army have been raising the Hathras issue vocally. They have accused the Yogi government of trying to divert attention through allegations of an ‘international conspiracy’ to foment caste violence.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
Oct 10, 2020 16:04 IST
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Oct 10, 2020 13:37 IST
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Oct 10, 2020 14:27 IST
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan completes 1000 IPL runs
Oct 10, 2020 16:18 IST

latest news

India races to upgrade its armoury, fires a missile every 4 days
Oct 10, 2020 16:19 IST
Pune residents should not step out without masks: Ajit Pawar
Oct 10, 2020 16:17 IST
DU Admission 2020 live updates: First cut-off list released
Oct 10, 2020 16:15 IST
Last rites of Ram Vilas Paswan performed in Patna
Oct 10, 2020 16:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.