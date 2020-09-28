Bhim Army chief demands treatment of Hathras rape survivor at Delhi’s AIIMS

Bhim Army Chandrashekhar Azad dodged the Uttar Police police on Sunday and reached JN Medical College in Aligarh to meet the Hathras gang rape survivor.

He demanded that she be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi and a compensation of Rs one crore be paid to her family.

The girl in Chandapa village of Hathras district had gone to a farm on September 14 where she was molested by a youth from the same village. Later, she named three others and a case of gang rape was registered. All four were arrested and Kotwali in-charge in Hathras was removed and sent to police lines. The Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed at the house of the survivor.

BSP chief Mayawati tweeted about the incident and Azad announced he would meet the victim at JN Medical College of Aligarh and traveled by bus and motorcycle despite elaborate police arrangement to check his entry. He was stopped by the police when he insisted on meeting the victim. Azad was finally allowed to talk through video conferencing.

The supporters of Bhim Army had reached Ghabana toll plaza despite barricading by police. However, their leader Chandrashekhar Azad reached JN Medical College at 4 pm on Sunday on a motorcycle.

“The victim girl should be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi for better treatment. Nobody is allowed to meet her. We demand a government job to her family member and Rs one crore to her family as compensation,” Azad said.

Earlier in the day, BSP chief Mayawati had targeted the state government over the gang rape of the girl from Hathras.