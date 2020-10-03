Bhim Army chief seeks guns for community

New Delhi

The controversy over the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras spilled over to social media on Saturday, with Dalit activists seeking gun licenses and subsidised guns for the underprivileged sections of the country.

Taking to Twitter, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said that the constitution provides every citizen the right to live, which included a right to defend themselves.

“Our demand is that the 20 lakh Bahujans of the country be granted gun licenses immediately. The government should provide us a 50 % subsidy to purchase guns and pistols. We will defend ourselves,” he tweeted.

Seeking gun licenses, Dalit activists like Suraj Yengde cited the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, which empowers the state government to provide arms licenses to ensure the safety of person and property.

The Congress, however, was of the view that the “fight against injustice” will be non-violent. Responding to Azad’s comment, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said, “There are two perspectives, the violent and the non-violent one. Even the middle classes have lost their jobs, is that not violence? All said and done, I believe the Gandhian philosophy is the way to go. Non-violence will win you the fight against injustice.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MP Rakesh Sinha called the demand for guns a “ridiculously crafted gimmick”. “Indian Constitution and our democratically elected government are committed to the protection of citizens judiciously and effectively. Such suggestions and demands (for guns) are ridiculously crafted just for gimmicks,” said Sinha.

Meanwhile, in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cover for the family of the victim.

She wrote that “the abdication of responsibility of the due process by the Uttar Pradesh Police had shaken and shamed all”, adding that “the victim had to undergo indignities while the family also had expressed its lack of faith in the police”.