Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited the family of Hathras gang-rape victim on Sunday and demanded that ‘Y’ security cover be provided to them.

“I demand ‘Y security’ for the family or I’ll take them to my house, they aren’t safe here. We want an inquiry to be done under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge”, he said.

Azad’s demand came a day after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the victim’s family and said that the state government should take responsibility for the family’s safety.

“If ‘Y Plus’ category security cover can be provided to actor Kangana Ranaut, than why can it not be provided to the family of the victim?,” he said, adding that if his demands are not met, he will ‘gherao’ the Vidhan Sabha.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped and murdered by ‘upper’ caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14. Nationwide protests and demonstrations were organised by various Opposition parties after her death a fortnight later in New Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital.

The Bhim Army chief led the protest in front of the Delhi hospital soon after the victim’s death and urged all Dalit community members to protest against the incident and demand that death penalty be given to the culprits. “The government should not test our patience. We won’t rest until the culprits are hanged,” he said.

On Saturday, he said everyone had the right to live according to the Constitution and sought gun license for the underprivileged sections of the country.

“Our demand is that the 20 lakh Bahujans of the country be granted gun licenses immediately. The government should provide us a 50 % subsidy to purchase guns and pistols. We will defend ourselves,” he tweeted.