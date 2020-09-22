Sections
Home / India News / Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 18

Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 18

A total of 20 people have been rescued thus far, the NDRF said. The incident took place around 3:40am on Monday.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 08:10 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, Bhiwandi Maharashtra

NDRF teams conducting rescue operations at the collapse site after after 3 storey Jilani building collapsed at Patel compound , Bhiwandi ( Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo )

The death toll in the Bhiwandi has risen to 18, the Thane Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had said the death toll in the incident has risen to 17 .

“Death toll rises to 17 in the Bhiwandi building collapse, which took place in Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday,” according to the rescue agency.

The NDRF said a total of 20 people have been rescued so far. The incident happened at around 3:40 am.



Soon after the incident, the NDRF, fire brigade and police teams reached the spot and started carrying out the rescue operations.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

The President tweeted, “The loss of lives in the building collapse at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra is quite distressing. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the accident victims. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Local authorities are coordinating rescue and relief efforts.”

“Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet. (ANI)

