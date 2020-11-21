BHU to reopen from November 23 in phased manner

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will reopen in a phased manner as per the UGC guidelines in this regard from November 23, said, BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh.

In the first phase, the final year students of PhD programmes of science streams will be permitted to visit their respective departments/labs for their research work.

Dr Singh said that the core committees are being constituted for implementation and monitoring of guidelines/SoPs (standard operating procedures). Each faculty will constitute a core committee to develop an SoP to be followed during the reopening of the university and for its effective implementation and monitoring.

Also read: Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai

These committees will assess the situation periodically. Keeping in view the situation, further reopening of the departments of other streams will be decided, he added.

The SoP shall be based on the on Central and state government guidelines on safety measures for preventing the spread of Covid-19.