India News / 'Big boost toward achieving $1 tn digital economy': Ravi Shankar Prasad hails Google's $10 bn investment

‘Big boost toward achieving $1 tn digital economy’: Ravi Shankar Prasad hails Google’s $10 bn investment

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the investment will be aimed at developing infrastructure and funding digital innovation in India over the next five to seven years.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 18:00 IST

By hindusstantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena,

File photo: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (ANI)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s announcement that the company will invest nearly $10 billion into digitising India. Pichai, on Monday, said that Google’s investment will be aimed at developing infrastructure and funding digital innovation in India over the next five to seven years.

Prasad hailed the move and described it as a “big boost” toward realising PM Modi’s vision of making India a $1 trillion economy.

“The story of ‘Digital India’ is that of development, empowerment and inclusion. Delighted that Google will invest $10 bn in India. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we’re moving towards a $1 trillion digital economy and for that, it’s a big boost. Thank you Sundar Pichai,” Prasad tweeted.

 



Pichai and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed the sixth annual edition of “Google for India” earlier today wherein the minister talked about the scope of digital transformation in India.

“The Google for India digitization fund will invest $10 billion over the next 5-7 years in terms of equity, partnerships, operations and infrastructure development,” Pichai said during the event. “This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy. We will work towards enabling affordable internet access to every Indian in their own language,” he said.

 

Earlier in the day, Pichai held a wide-ranging virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ways to leverage technology for the benefit of India’s farmers and entrepreneurs.

“This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs,” PM Modi tweeted.

“We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety,” the prime minister added.

