‘Big void in the world of music’: PM Modi, vice president condole violin maestro TN Krishnan’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of violin maestro and Padma awardee TN Krishnan and conveyed condolences to his family, noting that his demise left a “big void in the world of music.” Krishnan passed away in Chennai at the age of 92 on Monday. Born on October 6, 1926, in Kerala and later settled in Chennai, Krishnan entered the music world as a child prodigy and performed till his last days.

“The demise of noted violinist TN Krishnan leaves a big void in the world of music. His works beautifully encapsulated a wide range of emotions and strands of our culture. He was also an outstanding mentor to young musicians. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu also paid his last respects on Twitter. “Distressed to learn about the passing away of legendary violinist, Sri T N Krishnan. His death is a big loss to the music world, particularly Carnatic music. He was known to capture the essence of ragas & had enthralled the audience for decades with soul-stirring music,” Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

Union home minister Amit Shah also condoled the violinist’s death. “Saddened on the passing away of Violin maestro Shri TN Krishnan ji. As a gifted musician, TN Krishnan ji captured the imagination of several generations with his breathtaking compositions. My deepest condolences are with this family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” Shah posted on Twitter.

Born Tripunithura Narayanaiyer Krishnan, the maestro learnt music from his father A Narayana Iyer. He gave his first solo violin concert in Thiruvananthapuram in 1939 as an 11-year-old. He accompanied great musicians such as Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar, Musiri Subramania Iyer, Alathur Brothers, GN Balasubramaniam, Madurai Mani Iyer, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, MD Ramanathan and Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer.

Krishnan also excelled as a teacher as he was the professor of music at the Music College, Chennai. Later, he became the Dean of School of Music and Fine Arts, University of Delhi. He also received many awards like Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Sangeetha Kalanidhi. He is survived by his wife Kamala, son Sriram and daughter Viji.

(With agency inputs)