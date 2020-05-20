Bihar: 10 migrant labourers seriously hurt as bus overturns on NH-83

Police reached the accident spot shortly after the incident and took the injured to a local primary health centre. Later, the injured were shifted to Patna. (HT Photo)

At least 10 migrant labourers were seriously injured and 14 others were hurt, when a bus carrying 40 labourers returning home from New Delhi, collided with a stationary truck at National Highway 83 near Kanaudi village under Karauna police outpost in Bihar’s Jehanabad district early Wednesday morning.

The bus was on its way to Chhapra from the Gaya railway junction. The district authorities have admitted 10 injured passengers to Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The migrant workers had got off at Gaya railway junction late Tuesday, as they arrived from New Delhi by a Shramik Special train amid the easing of lockdown restrictions, which were imposed since end-March to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

One of the injured persons, identified as Mahesh Kumar, said the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the stationary truck near Kanaudi village. The driver, who was allegedly inebriated, is absconding, he added.

Police reached the accident spot shortly after the incident and took the injured to a local primary health centre. Later, the injured were shifted to Patna.

“The bus came to a grinding halt after hitting the stationary truck. Soon, the driver jumped out of the cabin and ran away. Many of the passengers had fallen on the floor of the bus and were reeling under the impact of the accident. At least 10 of them had sustained severe injuries,” said Minta Devi, one of the passengers.

Chandan Kushwaha, another passenger, who suffered injuries in his leg, said, “I almost flew out of the seat and crashed into an iron framework due to the collision. Local residents helped me to come out of the bus.”

Maneesh, Jehanabad superintendent of police (SP), said, “We’ve registered a case against the absconding bus driver for rash and negligent driving.”