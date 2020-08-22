Sections
Home / India News / Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP chief JP Nadda, top leaders begin 2-day virtual strategy meet today

Even as opposition parties and LJP, NDA’s partner in the state, expressed concern over conducting polls in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has given a go ahead for the electoral exercise in Bihar.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP national president JP Nadda will attend the party’s two-day virtual meet on Bihar polls. (PTI File Photo )

BJP national president JP Nadda and several other senior party leaders will hold a two-day virtual meeting from Saturday to chart out a plan for the assembly elections in Bihar, which are due in October-November this year, chief of the state unit Sanjay Jaiswal has said.

The Bharatiya Janata party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, general secretary Bhupender Yadav, party’s election in-charge in Bihar Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar are expected to attend the state executive committee meeting.

On the first day of the meeting, political resolutions will be placed before the attendees for approval, Jaiswal, who was accompanied by state unit general secretary Devesh Kumar, spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan and media in-charge Rakesh Kumar Singh, said while interacting with reporters in Patna on Friday.

“This is a very important state executive committee meeting being held just before the assembly elections during which the party would give a message to its 76 lakh workers in the state,’’ Jaiswal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



During the meeting, leaders will also discuss expanding the BJP’s organisation and ensuring better coordination with its allies Janata Dal(United) or JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), according to sources quoted by PTI.

Besides, former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis’s presence at the meet will be crucial amid the ongoing rift between Maharashtra and Bihar over the probe in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Even as opposition parties and LJP, NDA’s partner in the state, expressed concern over conducting polls in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has given a go-ahead for the state elections.

The poll body, however, has issued a fresh set of guidelines for carrying out polls amid the virus outbreak. As per new guidelines, candidates can file their nominations online and people are required to wear face masks during election-related activities.

At poll booths, thermal scanning of all voters will be carried out at the entry premises and sanitisers, soap and water shall also be made available.

(With inputs from PTI)

