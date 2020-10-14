Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP releases list of 35 candidates for third phase of polls

Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP releases list of 35 candidates for third phase of polls

In the third and final list, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the names of 35 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 17:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The 35 candidates will contest in the third phase of Bihar assembly elections. (File photo for representation)

In the third and final list, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the names of 35 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020.

The 35 candidates will contest in the third phase of Bihar polls. BJP has given ticket to Bhagirathi Devi from Ramnagar, Nisha Singh from Pranpur, Kavita Paswan from Koda, Rashmi Verma from Narkatiaganj, Gayatri Devi from Parihar and Sweety Singh from Kishanganj,

Here’s the list of 35 candidates:

BJP on Sunday had released a list of 46 candidates to contest in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections on November 3. In the second phase of assembly elections, voting will be conducted across 94 constituencies.

The 243-seat Bihar assembly is going to polls in three phases and the voting will be conducted on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be out on November 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Oct 14, 2020 18:36 IST
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Oct 14, 2020 18:18 IST
Farm leaders walk out of talks called by Centre, demand minister’s presence
Oct 14, 2020 18:40 IST
‘Nice of you to come home’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah
Oct 14, 2020 17:31 IST

latest news

36-foot-long mask displayed in Chandigarh to raise public awareness
Oct 14, 2020 18:36 IST
ED raids Dinesh Vijan’s home and office in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Oct 14, 2020 18:33 IST
‘You do not go in with just Plan A’: CSK CEO on IPL mid-season transfer
Oct 14, 2020 18:35 IST
Vladimir Putin says Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine
Oct 14, 2020 18:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.