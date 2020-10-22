Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP’s 11 promises for Bihar people

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP’s 11 promises for Bihar people

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released BJP’s election manifesto for the upcoming election. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on...

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 11:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh,

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released BJP’s election manifesto for the upcoming election. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting is scheduled on November 10.

Here are BJP’s poll promises:

1. Free Covid-19 vaccination for all in Bihar, if ICMR approves

2. 19 lakh job opportunities for Bihar youths

3. Another 10 lakh jobs by turning Bihar into an IT hub.



4. Creating jobs in the health sector.

5. House for 30 lakh people

6. AIIMS in Darbhanga

7. Free tablets for all students starting from Class 9

8. Appointment of three lakh teachers

9. Making Bihar women self-reliant

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Once available at mass scale, everyone in Bihar will get free Covid-19 vaccine: Sitharaman
Oct 22, 2020 11:46 IST
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Oct 22, 2020 08:54 IST
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Oct 22, 2020 06:21 IST
Bihar assembly elections live updates: BJP poll manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs
Oct 22, 2020 11:18 IST

latest news

In a stunning con job, man sold shares of ghost firm for Rs 34.12 crore, accused refused bail
Oct 22, 2020 11:40 IST
US Election 2020: Obama campaigning for Biden is ‘good news,’ says Donald Trump
Oct 22, 2020 11:39 IST
Bihar election 2020: BJP’s 11 promises for Bihar people
Oct 22, 2020 11:48 IST
‘Not going to win too many games from 40/6,’ McCullum after KKR’s loss
Oct 22, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.