Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Can form own govt’, says BJP’s RK Singh

With just months to go for the 2020 Bihar Assembly Election, BJP leader and Union Minister RK Singh on Friday asserted that the saffron party is capable of forming government of its own in the state, adding that however, his party does not want to break its partnership with the Janata Dal (United), and this was also true vice versa..

The two parties, the minister said, have been in partnership since 1996.

“We can form a government on our own, in Bihar, there’s no doubt in it. But, we’ve been in partnership with the JD(U) since 1996, and we do not want to break it, neither do they. We don’t leave our friends”, Singh, the BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Arrah told news agency ANI.

On the question of seat share, the Union Power Minister said that it would be decided soon, adding, “The process will be finished smoothly as there are no differences among us... Lok Sabha poll results have clearly displayed the vote base of BJP and PM Modi. Hence, the seat division should be based on that only”.

The minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of recent tensions between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the Chirag Paswan led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). On Wednesday, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) joined the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which also comprises of the BJP, JD(U) and LJP.

The 2020 Bihar Assembly polls are likely to take place in October-November.

The BJP came to power in Bihar in July 2017 after the collapse of the then-ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’, stitching a coalition with the JD(U) to form government in the state with Nitish Kumar continuing as Chief Minister.