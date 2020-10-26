Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JD(U) looking to win Kurtha for third straight time

Kurtha is one of two assembly seats in Bihar’s Arwal district, the other being Arwal. A Janata Dal(United)-held seat since 2010, Kurtha will go to polls in the first of three phases, on October 28.

Kurtha also comes under the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency. JD(U)’s Satyadeo Singh has been the sitting MLA from this constituency since 2010 and has been fielded by the party yet again as a candidate of the state’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Lok Sabha MP from Jahanabad is Chandeshwar Prasad, also from the JD(U).

In the 2015 assembly polls, Satyadeo Singh had retained this seat by defeating Ashok Kumar Verma of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP). Singh secured 46,376 votes while Verma managed 29,557, according to elections.in, which meant Singh won by a margin of 16,819 votes.

In 2010, meanwhile, Singh had won this seat by defeating Shiv Bachan Yadav of the RJD.

Besides Singh, other candidates contesting from this seat include RJD’s Bagi Verma, LJP’s Bhuwneshwar Pathak and RLSP’s Pappu Kumar Verma. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have not fielded their candidates from this constituency as their respective alliance partners, the JD(U) and the RJD, are contesting from here.

Around 241,000 voters from Kurtha will exercise their right to vote, of which nearly 124,000 and 115,000 are male and female voters, respectively.

The other two dates on which voting will take place in Bihar are November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes, meanwhile, will take place on November 10.

The ruling NDA has fielded CM Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial candidate. RJD leader and Kumar’s former deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, meanwhile, is the candidate for the state’s top post of the opposition Mahagathbandhan coalition.