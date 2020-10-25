Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Key constituencies and their candidates

Bihar, the first state to hold assembly elections amid the coronavirus pandemic, will witness the first phase of polling on October 28. The Election Commission had announced the poll schedule for Bihar assembly elections on September 25. Polling in second and third phases will take place on November 3 and November 7 respectively. While voting will be held on 71 seats in the first phase, 94 seats in second phase and 78 seats will undergo polling in last phase. The results of the Bihar assembly election will be declared on November 10.

Here are high-profile seats, which that will draw attention from across the country during the Bihar assembly elections:

1. Tejaswi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister of the state, is contesting from the Raghopur seat. In 2015, Tejaswi defeated the then Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Satish Kumar from the constituency. The seat is considered as the Rashtriya Janta Dal’s stronghold. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabdi Devi both represented the constituency in the state assembly from 1995 to 2010. In 2010, Rabdi Devi lost the seat to the then Janta Dal (U) leader Satish Kumar. Satish Kumar has now joined BJP after the JD(U) denied him ticket from Raghopur. In 2015, the 30-year-old Yadav scion had defeated Satish Kumar.

2. Hasanpur assembly seat will have another Yadav family member fighting the Bihar assembly elections. Tej Pratap, a sitting MLA from Mahua assembly in Vaisali district, has changed the constituency to Hasanpur this time. Yadavs and Muslims are in majority in the constituency. Tej Pratap will face Janata Dal (United) sitting MLA Raj Kumar Ray, who had in 2015 defeated Binod Choudhary of BLSP.

3. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, a friend-turned-foe-turned-friend of chief minister Nitish Kumar, is contesting from the Imamganj seat. HAM(S) is one of the allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In 2015, Manjhi won from the Imamgarh seat as an Independent candidate and defeated then JD(U) leader Uday Narayan Choudhary. Now, Choudhary has left the JD(U) for the RJD. The RJD has pitted former assembly speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary against the former chief minister Manjhi. Choudhary has represented the constituency thrice from 2000 to 2015.

4. Bankipur constituency is one of the high-profile seats in Bihar. Nitin Nabin is taking on former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha on a Congress ticket and Pushpam Priya Chaudhary of newly-formed Plurals Party. The BJP’s Nitin Nabin has held the Bankipur legislative assembly seat since 2006. Before Nitin, his father Nabin Kishor Prasad Sinha represented the BJP in the constituency. Pushpam Priya is the chief ministerial candidate for her party. In 2015, Nitin Nabin had defeated Congress’ Ashish Kumar by 39,767 votes.

5. From the Jale constituency, Maskoor Usmani is contesting on a Congress ticket. Usmani, the former Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union president, is known for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. He also drew attention in the Jinnah portrait row in Aligarh in 2018. Congress has never won the seat since 1995. Usmani is pitted against the BJP’s sitting MLA, Jeevesh Kumar.