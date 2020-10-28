Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Know all about Paliganj constituency

Among the prominent parties while RJD is contesting on 42 of the 71 seats in the first phase, JD(U) candidates are in 41 constituencies, BJP in 29, Congress in 21 and LJP nominees are in fray at 41 places. (Photo by Parwaz Khan/Hindustan Times)

As the first big state election gets underway amid the coronavirus, Paliganj is one among the 71 constituencies in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections that will vote today. Paliganj falls under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. As per the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission in 2008, the Paliganj constituency covers Paliganj and Dulhin Bazar community development blocks.

This constituency has some prominent monuments and sites, including a Sun Temple at Ular or Olark which is believed to have been created by Samb, the son of Lord Krishna.

It is a three-way contest in Paliganj. BJP rebel Usha Vidyarthi is fighting on a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) ticket. Failing to get the ticket from Paliganj, Vidyarthi switched to Chirag Paswan’s party. She was the BJP MLA from 2010 to 2015. Vidyarthi is up against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jaivardhan Yadav who, in 2015, won on a Rashtriya Janata Dal ticket but who has recently joined the JD(U), and Sandeep Bhaskar (CPI Marxist-Leninist) from the Opposition’s grand alliance or mahagathbandhan.

Paliganj constituency was created in 1952 and Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav of the Congress had become the first MLA from this seat.

Altogether 1,066 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of elections, 114 of them females.

The 71 constituencies going to vote today fall in six districts, including Naxal-hit Gaya, Rohtas and Aurangabad.

Among the prominent parties while RJD is contesting on 42 of the 71 seats in the first phase, JD(U) candidates are in 41 constituencies, BJP in 29, Congress in 21 and LJP nominees are in fray at 41 places.

The next two phases of the polls will be held on November 3, and 7. The results will be declared on November 10.