Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto

‘Promising 10 lakh government jobs because this is not an empty promise. This will become a reality in the first Cabinet meeting,” the RJD leader said.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 10:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday released the election manifesto on Saturday, promised 10 lakh government jobs. (PTI)

Amid the ongoing slugfest over NDA’s vaccine promise ahead of Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan, released the party’s election manifesto on Saturday and said he will not promise one crore jobs. “I am promising 10 lakh jobs. I could have also promised one crore jobs just for the sake of promise. But I am not doing that because this will become a reality in the first meeting of the Cabinet.This will be the first time in the country that 10 lakh employment opportunities will be created at one go. This figure is what we require in the state’s workforce at present,” Tejashwi said.

Also Read: ‘PM is most welcome in Bihar but…’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav at poll rally

“People used to make fun that from where we will generate employments. Now, you must understand there is a difference between earning and employment. Here we are talking about government jobs,” Tejashwi Yadav said, explaining that there are employment opportunities for teachers, professors, junior engineers, doctors, nurses lab technicians. “ We need more police for the law and order of the state. Manipur is a smaller state but it has more police per lakh population than Bihar,” Tejashwi said.

 

The BJP has promised 19 lakh jobs apart from free vaccine promise. Taking a swipe at the figure of the promise, Tejashwi said, “ Who is the CM face of the BJP? Nitish Kumar. Was he able to provide jobs? He already surrendered and said he couldn’t give more jobs. Then how will BJP offer 19 lakh jobs? Whom are they fooling?”

Elections to Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting is scheduled to be held on November 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto
Oct 24, 2020 10:42 IST
For second consecutive day, active Covid-19 cases remain below 7 lakh-mark
Oct 24, 2020 10:15 IST
Prez, PM’s 2nd special plane takes off for Delhi, will land today
Oct 24, 2020 09:29 IST
GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark for the first time in 8 months
Oct 24, 2020 04:59 IST

latest news

Mumbai: Now, sweep road for one hour if caught without a mask in a public place
Oct 24, 2020 11:00 IST
Indian bags world record title for most diamonds set in single ring. Watch
Oct 24, 2020 10:59 IST
Mathura’s Banke Bihari temple to reopen for devotees from October 25
Oct 24, 2020 10:56 IST
Donald Trump no fan of Sacha Baron Cohen, says ‘to me he was a creep’
Oct 24, 2020 10:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.