Bihar Assembly Election 2020: RJD will look to retain Munger constituency

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has nominated Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi from the Munger assembly constituency with an aim to win from the seat once again in Bihar Assembly Election 2020. Other candidates who are in the fray from the Munger seat are Pranav Kumar Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and MD Mokim of Nationalist Congress Party, Subodh Verma of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP’s) Subodh Tanti among others.

In the last assembly elections in Bihar, the RJD’s Vijay Kumar ‘Vijay’ had defeated Pranav Kumar Yadav of the BJP by a margin of 4,365 votes. The RJD has changed its candidate this year but the BJP has retained Pranav Kumar Yadav. Voter turnout was 54.26% in the Bihar Assembly Election 2015 and it was 54.85% in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the Munger assembly constituency, which is in Munger district of Bihar and comes under the Munger Lok Sabha seat, will take place in the first phase on October 28. Out of the total population of 456,751, 52.22% is rural and 47.78% is urban, the 2011 census data shows. The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) ratio is 9.63 and 0.3, respectively. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 330,355 electorates and 335 polling stations in this constituency.

This year the total electorates are 336,912, including 1,81, 832 men, 1,55,052 women and 28 from the third gender. There were 311, 957 electorates in 2015, including 54.55% of men and 45.44% of women voters.

Along with 70 other assembly seats, voting for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections will be held on October 28 in Munger constituency as well. The second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats and the third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. Counting of votes will be carried out on November 10.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD had emerged as the single largest party in the 2015 Bihar assembly election with 80 seats, the Janata Dal(United) won 71 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 53 seats.

This year, the BJP is fighting these elections along with the JD(U); the Congress has joined hands with the RJD and three other Left parties to form the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance to challenge the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The LJP, led by Chirag Paswan, is going solo this time in the Bihar assembly elections.