Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sheikhpura under Chirag Paswan’s Lok Sabha constituency is set for interesting ballot battle

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sheikhpura under Chirag Paswan’s Lok Sabha constituency is set for interesting ballot battle

Incumbent JD(U) MLA Randhir Kumar Soni is being challenged by RJD’s Vijay Kumar and LJP’s Imam Ghazali.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 07:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party is likely to be a determining factor in Sheikhpura contest. (PTI)

Sheikhpura Assembly constituency is located in Sheikhpura district of Bihar and comes under Jamui (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. The changing equations in the run up to the polls will make the fight for Sheikhpura an interesting one. JD(U)’s Randhir Kumar Soni has been the incumbent MLA since 2010. Contesting the two-time MLA are RJD’s Vijay Kumar and LJP’s Imam Ghazali. The constituency remained Congress stronghold for years with Rajo Singh representing the constituency from 1977 to 2000. From 2000 to 2010, it remained with the Congress — Sanjay Kumar Singh and Sunila Devi being the MLAs. It went to the JD(U) in 2010. LJP’s Chirag Paswan represents the Lok Sabha constituency (Jamui). Chirag Paswan fielding a Muslim candidate from this seat will make the battle interesting.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 3,41,089 population, 81.55% is rural and 18.45% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 19.2 and 0.09, respectively.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,44,034 electorates and 263 polling stations in this constituency.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, voter turnout was 52.17% and it was 55.61% in the 2015 assembly elections.

In 2015, Randhir Kumar Soni defeated HAM-S candidate Naresh Saw by a margin of 13,101 votes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
Oct 27, 2020 07:26 IST
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to US Supreme Court 
Oct 27, 2020 06:08 IST
PM Modi to distribute loans to 300K street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme
Oct 27, 2020 07:03 IST

latest news

Bihar assembly elections 2020: A test for RJD in Obra constituency
Oct 27, 2020 07:44 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP looks to win Lakhisarai with winning candidate minister Vijay Kumar Sinha
Oct 27, 2020 07:41 IST
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
Southern California: Growing wildfires force evacuation orders for over 100,000
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.