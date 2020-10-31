Sections
Home / India News / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Stage collapses during Pappu Yadav’s campaign in Muzaffarpur

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Stage collapses during Pappu Yadav’s campaign in Muzaffarpur

Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party and Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan’s Azad Samaj Party have joined hands to form the Progressive Democratic Alliance to contest the Bihar Assembly polls.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:57 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai, Muzaffarpur Bihar

Jan Adhikar Party President Pappu Yadav after he got injured during his election campaign for Bihar assembly polls following collapse of his stage, in Muzaffarpur, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (PTI)

A stage and tent, set up for Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav’s campaign rally, collapsed on Saturday. He was addressing people in Muzaffarpur’s Minapur Assembly constituency when the incident took place.

The first phase of the polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

