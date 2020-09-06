Bihar Assembly Election: Half a dozen members of women commission in race for tickets

Nearly half a dozen members of the Bihar State Women Commission, whose term is getting over by October-end this year, are learnt to be in the race for tickets to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Usha Vidyarthi wants to contest elections from Paliganj while Nikki Hembram, another commission member, has been trying for a ticket for Katoria in Banka. Dilmani Mishra, the commission’s chairperson, is aspiring for ticket for Brahmapur in Buxar while Pratima Sinha, a member, is hoping for a ticket for Islapur seat in Nalanda district.

All these members have been MLAs from various constituencies in the state. In fact, of the seven members in the existing team of the commission, six, including the chairperson, are former MLAs.

Mishra was BJP MLA from Brahmapur during 2010-15 while Usha Vidyarthi was BJP MLA from Paliganj during 2005-2010. Nikki Hembram had contested election from Katoria in Banka on a BJP ticket in 2015 but lost. Pratima Sinha as JD(U) MLA from Islampur in Nalanda during 2007-2010.

Also read: Nitish Kumar’s virtual rally to launch JD(U)’s poll campaign

Manju Kumari, also a member of the commission, was JD(U) MLA from Samastipur during 2013-2015 while Renu Devi was JD(U) MLA from Dev in Aurangabad during 2005- 2010.

“Working at the commission offered me enough opportunity to work for women. But being an MLA offers a much bigger platform to work for the entire population of an area,” said Mishra, who is eyeing a JD(U) ticket this time.

Vidyarthi said she had worked hard in Paliganj. “In 2005, people voted for me because they wanted an educated representative. I am a postgraduate and have a degree in law as well,” she said. “I want a ticket from BJP for Paliganj seat, but am not sure about it. If I am not considered, I would contest election as an Independent candidate,” she said. Pratima Sinha is eying a JD(U) ticket from Islampur.