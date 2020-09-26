Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai can supply issues to Bihar election if they have exhausted theirs, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said in a sarcastic comment. (PTI)

A day after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of Bihar elections to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said if Bihar doesn’t have enough issues, Mumbai can parcel some. His jibe came in the backdrop of allegations that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who hailed from Bihar, is being used as an election issue in Bihar.

“Elections in Bihar should be fought on the issues of development, law and order, and good governance, but if these issues have exhausted, then issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

The state police departments of Bihar and Maharashtra locked horns over the investigation into the death of Rajput who was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey accused Maharashtra Police of not co-operating with them. It is also being speculated that Pandey may join politics after he took a VRS.

The Shiv Sena may contest in the Bihar polls, Raut hinted. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on Shiv Sena contesting the Bihar elections in coming 2-3 days. The election in Bihar is held on caste and other things. Labour laws or farmers bills will not be an issue in Bihar elections,” Raut said on Friday.

The Shiv Sena leader has been made a party in the case pertaining to the demolition of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s office.

The MP has recently criticised the questioning of several Bollywood personalities by the Narcotics Control of Bureau in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

(With agency inputs)