Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call in coming 2-3 days on whether Shiv Sena will be contesting in the Bihar elections, Sanjay Raut said.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai can supply issues to Bihar election if they have exhausted theirs, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said in a sarcastic comment. (PTI)

A day after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of Bihar elections to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said if Bihar doesn’t have enough issues, Mumbai can parcel some. His jibe came in the backdrop of allegations that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who hailed from Bihar, is being used as an election issue in Bihar.

“Elections in Bihar should be fought on the issues of development, law and order, and good governance, but if these issues have exhausted, then issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

The state police departments of Bihar and Maharashtra locked horns over the investigation into the death of Rajput who was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey accused Maharashtra Police of not co-operating with them. It is also being speculated that Pandey may join politics after he took a VRS.

The Shiv Sena may contest in the Bihar polls, Raut hinted. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on Shiv Sena contesting the Bihar elections in coming 2-3 days. The election in Bihar is held on caste and other things. Labour laws or farmers bills will not be an issue in Bihar elections,” Raut said on Friday.



The Shiv Sena leader has been made a party in the case pertaining to the demolition of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s office.

The MP has recently criticised the questioning of several Bollywood personalities by the Narcotics Control of Bureau in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Sep 26, 2020 12:35 IST
Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
Sep 26, 2020 12:35 IST
UNGA: India questions Imran Khan’s claim to be protector of Muslims
Sep 26, 2020 11:48 IST
Set up new medical board for impartial probe in Rajput’s death: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
Sep 26, 2020 13:01 IST

latest news

Delhi Police arrest man who trafficked woman, abandoned her when pregnant
Sep 26, 2020 12:56 IST
World Tourism Day 2020: Safety Tips for domestic and international travel
Sep 26, 2020 12:58 IST
China pushes emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine despite concerns
Sep 26, 2020 12:46 IST
Delhi cyclist killed in road mishap
Sep 26, 2020 12:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.