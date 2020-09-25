Sections
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Voting to go on till 6pm, Election commission tweaks timing

The revised timings of Bihar assembly elections will not be applicable to Left-wing affected areas

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 14:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

For voters, the Election Commission has arranged 7.2 crore single-use hand gloves, to be used by while casting their votes. (HT photo)

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Bihar will hold an assembly election in October-November in three phases. In view of the virus outbreak and to control the crowd at the polling booths, the Election Commission has increased the timing of voting by one hour.

As per the revised guidelines, voters can now cast their votes from 7am to 6pm. Earlier it was till 5pm only.

“To further decongest polling stations and allow more free movement of voters, polling time has been increased by 1 hour,” said Sunil Arora, chief of Election Commission.

However, the revised timings will not be applicable to Left-wing affected areas, he also said.



Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, elaborate sanitisation and social distancing protocols have been put in place for the safety of voters and the staff during the elections.

For voters, the Election Commission has arranged 7.2 crore single-use hand gloves, to be used by while casting their votes.

Over 7 lakh hand sanitiser units, about 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh units of faces-shields, 23 lakh (pairs of) hand gloves have also been arranged for the staff, said the Election Commission.

The first phase of the elections will be held on October 28, the second phase on November 3 and the third on November 7. The results for the 243-seat assembly will be announced on 10 November.

The term of the assembly will expire on November 29.

