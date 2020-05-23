Bihar bound Shramik special trains run late, passengers violently protest scarcity of food, water

Passengers travelling in Shramik Special train from Bengaluru to Darbhanga, Bihar resorted to violence and damaged railway property at three places in Unnao on Saturday, while protesting scarcity of food and water during their travel, said Ravindra Kumar, district magistrate Unnao.

The migrants complained that the train was running much behind the schedule and alleged that even the toilets had no water. The migrants along with their families are travelling on the train for the last four days in dire situations, he said.

The passengers targeted Unnao railway station where they pelted stones damaging the room of the station master and some furniture in the station. The train had been stopped at the Unnao outer for more than an hour and when it reached Unnao railway station, the passengers went on a rampage, railway officials said.

The railway protection force (RPF) and government railway police (GRP) personnel pacified the passengers and the train started its onward journey.

Similarly, incidents of violence were also witnessed at Ajgain and Sonik railway stations. They passengers destroyed the cement benches and pelted stones on the railway property, officials said.

The railway officials have been directed to make all necessary arrangements, including potable water at the platforms as per norms, said DM. The workers were pacified after the officials assured them of all possible help.

Later, the DM and SP also visited the roadways bus stop and directed the concerned officials to make arrangements for drinking water.

In Auraiya, nearly 1000 workers entered a residential area to get drinking water. The locals ran away from their houses as they saw the approaching workers, who had arrived by the special train heading to Chapra from Dadri.

Stationmaster of Kanchausi railway station, Vishambhar Dayal Pandey said the train was stopped for two hours to let the superfast trains pass first. The local police had a tough time in getting the workers out of the residential pocket.

These incidents have been reported on a day when the railways ministry held a press conference in Delhi to claim it had providing millions of free food packets to passengers and transported close to 45 lakh migrants on inter and intrstate Shramik specials so far. It acknowledged delays experienced by trains heading to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and said alternative routes had been operationalised to deal with the issue.

