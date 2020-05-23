Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Bihar bound Shramik special trains run late, passengers violently protest scarcity of food, water

Bihar bound Shramik special trains run late, passengers violently protest scarcity of food, water

Passengers said they have been on the train for four days without enough food and water during the hot summer days.

Updated: May 23, 2020 20:01 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kanpur

Railway officials and GRP personnel pacified the angry passengers. (HT photo/Representative)

Passengers travelling in Shramik Special train from Bengaluru to Darbhanga, Bihar resorted to violence and damaged railway property at three places in Unnao on Saturday, while protesting scarcity of food and water during their travel, said Ravindra Kumar, district magistrate Unnao.

The migrants complained that the train was running much behind the schedule and alleged that even the toilets had no water. The migrants along with their families are travelling on the train for the last four days in dire situations, he said.

The passengers targeted Unnao railway station where they pelted stones damaging the room of the station master and some furniture in the station. The train had been stopped at the Unnao outer for more than an hour and when it reached Unnao railway station, the passengers went on a rampage, railway officials said.

The railway protection force (RPF) and government railway police (GRP) personnel pacified the passengers and the train started its onward journey.



Similarly, incidents of violence were also witnessed at Ajgain and Sonik railway stations. They passengers destroyed the cement benches and pelted stones on the railway property, officials said.

The railway officials have been directed to make all necessary arrangements, including potable water at the platforms as per norms, said DM. The workers were pacified after the officials assured them of all possible help.

Later, the DM and SP also visited the roadways bus stop and directed the concerned officials to make arrangements for drinking water.

In Auraiya, nearly 1000 workers entered a residential area to get drinking water. The locals ran away from their houses as they saw the approaching workers, who had arrived by the special train heading to Chapra from Dadri.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Stationmaster of Kanchausi railway station, Vishambhar Dayal Pandey said the train was stopped for two hours to let the superfast trains pass first. The local police had a tough time in getting the workers out of the residential pocket.

These incidents have been reported on a day when the railways ministry held a press conference in Delhi to claim it had providing millions of free food packets to passengers and transported close to 45 lakh migrants on inter and intrstate Shramik specials so far. It acknowledged delays experienced by trains heading to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and said alternative routes had been operationalised to deal with the issue.

Also Read: Railways diverts UP-bound Shramik train via Odisha due to heavy traffic congestion

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hit by Cyclone Amphan, Kolkata’s flat owners to consult engineers for safety of buildings
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
Prime accused in Ambala youth’s murder held
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
In Kashmir, an Eid without fervour under the shadow of Covid-19
May 23, 2020 20:26 IST
For trade students, online classes can’t replicate hands on
May 23, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.