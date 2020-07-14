Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Bihar clamps 16-day lockdown amid rising Covid numbers

Bihar clamps 16-day lockdown amid rising Covid numbers

Bihar has seen a recent spurt in coronavirus cases, which has forced the state government to review the situation.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 16:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rising number of coronavirus cases in Bihar has put the government on alert. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

With Bihar’s coronavirus tally within the touching distance of 20,000-mark, the state government decided on Tuesday to extend lockdown from July 16 to 31 hoping to contain the spread of the disease. The decision was taken in a meeting held by the crisis management group of the state government, officials said.

Guidelines governing the 16-day long lockdown period were being prepared, said deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi. The fresh restrictions are likely to include curb on public transport within the state and hosting of mass activities that are conducive to the spread of the disease, reported PTI.

Bihar currently has 17,959 Covid positive cases as on Tuesday according to the union health ministry’s data. 1,432 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

For Coronavirus Live Updates



Patna, Bhagalpur and Begusarai are the worst affected districts in the state.



Patna is already under increase restrictions, to prevent conditions including crowding that are leading to a spurt in the disease. District authorities have warned of cracking the whip against errant individuals and traders defying social distancing norms.

Bihar, with 69.09 percent recovery rate, remains among states with a higher percentage than the national recovery rate of 63.02 as of Tuesday.

Bihar floods: Watch school building collapses into Koshi river

India’s Covid-19 tally on Tuesday crossed 9 lakh with a total of 906,752 coronavirus patients registered till date since the outbreak. 571,459 of these patients have recovered while 23,727 have succumbed to death. The number of active cases stands at 311,565.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PMC Bank fraud: PMLA court rejects bail plea of Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan
Jul 14, 2020 17:16 IST
Living with Covid-19 undeterred, WCTM makes virtual classrooms the norm
Jul 14, 2020 17:15 IST
What do we do in an era when lipstick has been rendered redundant?
Jul 14, 2020 17:11 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Sachin Pilot’s one-line message to Congress after being sacked from Rajasthan cabinet and all the latest news
Jul 14, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.