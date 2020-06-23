Sections
Home / India News / Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls meeting after Nepal obstructs embarkment repairs

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls meeting after Nepal obstructs embarkment repairs

Rivers flowing from Nepal into downstream Bihar have been a bane for the state during the monsoon season. Last year and also in 2008, the Kosi River breached its embankment in Nepal and caused a flood in Bihar.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Santosh Kumar/HT File Photo )

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has called a high-level meeting on Tuesday with officials of the water resources department after Nepal refused to allow the state to carry out flood prevention work, news agency ANI reported.

Sanjay Jha, the state’s water resources minister, had said on Monday that the neighbouring country had been obstructing the flood prevention measures taken up by the Bihar government.

Jha had said Nepal is not allowing the state to complete the remaining flood protection work on the Gandak barrage and the embankment along Lal Bakeya river, which originates from the neighbouring country and cuts through parts of north Bihar.

Rivers flowing from Nepal into downstream Bihar have been a bane for the state during the monsoon season. Last year and also in 2008, the Kosi River breached its embankment in Nepal and caused a flood in Bihar.



Bihar carries out repairs of embankments on such rivers in Nepal every year but this year, Nepalese authorities have refused to allow flood prevention work.

Jha on Monday wrote to the minister for external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to intervene at their level and talk with the Nepalese counterparts to resolve the issue.

“The work on the Gandak barrage is crucial. It has 18 gates on the Indian side and 18 on the Nepal side. For decades, Bihar’s water resources department has been carrying out restoration work on both sides. There has never been an issue. But this time, Nepal has put up barriers to prevent anti-erosion work on their side,” Jha said.

The minister said on the right side embankment on the Lal Bakeya river, work has been stopped for about 500 metres connecting India with Nepal.

“Nepalese authorities are claiming it to be no man’s land, while there has never been any issue here in the last 30 years,” he said.

In April, the Nepal government had given its nod to the Centre for carrying out anti-erosion work on its side in the midst of lockdown.

The Bihar government had taken up the matter with the Centre after there were hurdles created in carrying out routine anti-erosion work at vulnerable points on the Kosi river before the monsoon.

India’s ties with Nepal have, of late, turned for the worse after the Himalayan neighbour staked a claim on Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in Uttarakhand.

The Nepalese parliament passed a constitutional amendment earlier in June to show the disputed areas as part of Nepal.

Before that, an Indian was killed by Nepalese border guards in Sitamarhi, a first such incident in the area.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yogi govt sends notice to Priyanka Gandhi over Covid-19 barb, she jabs again
Jun 23, 2020 12:03 IST
‘Mandatory for sellers to mention ‘country of origin’ on products for GeM platform’: Govt
Jun 23, 2020 12:03 IST
Watching Barry the puffer fish munch on his food may make you hungry. Watch
Jun 23, 2020 12:02 IST
Kedarnath tragedy: HC directs Wadia Institute to find ways that can be used to find remains of victims
Jun 23, 2020 12:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.