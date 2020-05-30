Bihar Covid-19 tally reaches 3,509 with 150 new cases, three patients die

Sections
A senior Bihar Public Service Commission has also tested positive for the disease.

Updated: May 30, 2020 22:26 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Patna

A migrant worker carries his ailing family member after arriving at Danapur Railway Station by a shramik Special train in Patna on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Three more Covid-19 patients died in Bihar on Saturday taking the death toll to 21 in the state even as the total number of coronavirus positive cases reached 3,509 with the addition of 150 new cases, according to the state health department.

A 41-year-old man from Bhagalpur who had died on Thursday was declared positive posthumously on Friday after his sample test report was received. Brajbhusan Mandal, the medical officer at Jagdishpur primary health centre in the city said the deceased had arrived from Mumbai before Eid along with some other persons by road.

“The man was under home quarantine and the trail of people he came in contact with is being identified,” he said.

State health secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said a total of 73,929 tests have been conducted till now and 235 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours along with 102 recoveries, taking the total number of cured patients to 1,311.



Meanwhile, a senior Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) officer, his driver and bodyguard were found Covid-19 positive, a health department officer at Kaimur said.

The officer posted in a south Bihar district bordering Uttar Pradesh was managing intrastate transportation of migrants arriving at Bihar’s borders.

Of the Covid-19 positives cases reported on Saturday, 19 were from Jehanabad, 17 from Darbhanga, 15 in Shiekhpura, 14 in Bhojpur, 10 from Madhepura, nine from Araria, eight each from Muzaffapur and Siwan, six each in Jehanabad and Munger, five each in Gaya and Kishanganj, three each from Patna, Nalanda, Kaimur, Saharsa and Rohtas, two each from Bhagalpur and Sheohar, and one each in Vaishali, Saran, Banka, Buxar, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Khagaria, Samastipur and Jamui.

As reported earlier, most --2,433-- of Bihar’s infected are from amongst the migrant population, while 613 of them had returned from Maharashtra, 534 had returned from Delhi and 342 from Gujarat.

Information and Public Relations Department (IRDP) secretary Anupam Kumar said chief minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting and asked the officials to increase the state’s testing capacity and to prepare a strategy for situation post lockdown 4.

