Home / India News / Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to AIIMS Patna

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to AIIMS Patna

Deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday afternoon and has been admitted to the All India...

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 14:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal,

Deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday afternoon and has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna. Modi said that his parameters are perfectly normal adding that he will be back soon for campaigning.

In a tweet Modi said, “Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild temp.No temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning.”

Amid the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, Modi held a joint campaign with chief minister Nitish Kumar at Buxar and Bhojpur districts on Sunday.

