Bihar extends lockdown to combat rising cases of Covid-19

A worker on duty to convert a hotel into a temporary Covid-19 Care Centre in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Failing to arrest the surge of Covid-19 cases, the Bihar government on Thursday decided to extend lockdown till August 16. The state government had reimposed lockdown from July 16 till July 31.

Bihar has reported 48,001 Covid-19 cases to date, including 2,082 on Thursday. In fact from July 25 till July 30, cases have jumped from 36,314 to 48,001.

A notification issued by the state home department said that restrictions will remain in force in State headquarter, district headquarter, sub-divisonal headquarter, blocks and all municipal areas in the state of Bihar with effect from August 1 till August 16.

No public transport would be allowed to ply in areas falling under fresh lockdown norms, but there would be no bar on construction activities, state officials said.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 recovery now over 64%, 16 states have higher rates

Air and rail travel have been allowed to continue and offices, banks, and other offices would function with minimal staff strength, they added.

Restaurants would not be allowed to operate, except for takeaway and home deliveries.

Thursday’s order said that “all offices of the Government of India and the State Government and their autonomous/subordinate offices and public corporations shall work with 50% of staff”.

Exemptions have been made for defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities (including Petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), power generation and transmission units, etc., which can work with full strength.

“All commercial and private establishments will be allowed to function normally with exceptions of shopping malls, restaurants while restaurants/ dhabas/eateries will be allowed to open with home delivery / take away services only.”

Shops and markets will also be allowed to operate subject to restrictions imposed by district administration.

Medical shops, grocery shops, and other essential services would remain open like the previous lockdown norms.

Last month, a three-member Central team, which visited Patna and Gaya on a two-day trip , had warned the state government that the “very low” testing ratio, as compared to the national average, might impact its case fatality rate (CFR) of the viral outbreak.