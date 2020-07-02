Sections
Home / India News / Bihar: Four, including a senior section engineer of rail factory, injured in blast at Bela rail factory

Bihar: Four, including a senior section engineer of rail factory, injured in blast at Bela rail factory

Harkishore Rai, superintendent of police (SP), Saran, said preliminary investigation has revealed that the blast occurred after a hot chemical liquid fell from a crane on a spot that was waterlogged.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 13:47 IST

By Avinash Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

Smoke rises in the sky from the building of Rail wheel factory after a blast, at Bela in Saran district, Wednesday, (PTI)

Four employees, including a senior section engineer, were injured in a blast at Bela rail factory in Bihar’s Saran district on Wednesday evening. Harkishore Rai, superintendent of police (SP), Saran, said preliminary investigation has revealed that the blast occurred after a hot chemical liquid fell from a crane on a spot that was waterlogged.

The powerful blast damaged the factory shed and the glass front of the crane.Locals said two women from nearby villages fainted because of the deafening blast and window panes of some houses in the vicinity were also shattered.

Uttam Kumar, chief administrative officer of the factory, said four persons have sustained burn injuries due to the blast. Senior section engineer Pramod Kumar and crane operator Amit Kumar’s injuries are critical and they have been shifted to a private hospital in Patna.The other two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Saran, Kumar said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion, said DK Mishra, assistant security commissioner of the factory.



The Bela rail factory manufactures rail wheels and was established when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister. The foundation stone of this factory was laid on July 29, 2008, and the construction work was completed three years later at an estimated cost of Rs 1,450 crore.Production started in 2013 and the factory has an annual target of manufacturing one lakh rail wheels.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

V-shaped recovery not guaranteed, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath warns UK
Jul 02, 2020 13:45 IST
Feeling blue after purple patch
Jul 02, 2020 13:40 IST
MSME sector plays pivotal role in development, says Uttarakhand CM Rawat
Jul 02, 2020 13:39 IST
Mickey Mouse fans ‘over the moon’ as Tokyo Disney reopens
Jul 02, 2020 13:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.