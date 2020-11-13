Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Bihar govt formation: Nitish Kumar tenders resignation to Govornor ahead of NDA meet on Sunday

Bihar govt formation: Nitish Kumar tenders resignation to Govornor ahead of NDA meet on Sunday

The swearing-in is likely to be in the next week as the process began on Friday.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 18:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi after a meeting in Patna, on Friday. (PTI)

Two days before the NDA officially choses Nitish Kumar as its leader in Bihar, Kumar on Friday tendered his resignation from the post to Governor Phagu Chauhan, initiating the process of the formation of the new government. The tenure of the current Bihar legislative assembly is scheduled to end on Novermber 29. On Sunday, the NDA allies will meet and after a consensus on the chief minister post, it will stake claim to form the government.

On Friday, in an informal meeting the four NDA constituents in Bihar — JD(U), BJP, HM and Vikassheel Insaan Party — decided that a joint meeting of the NDA legislature party will be held on Sunday where Nitish Kumar will be elected as the leader.

These are formalities that are required to be completed before the formation of the new government.

Despite winning 74 seats, 31 more than the JD(U), the BJP top leadership will keep Nitish Kumar at the helm. He was declared the alliance’s chief ministerial face before the election.

Speculation is rife that the BJP might push for an EBC or a Dalit as a Deputy CM. It is, however, not clear whether Sushil Kumar Modi will be replaced or there will be another deputy CM.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Nov 13, 2020 18:32 IST
8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
Nov 13, 2020 18:41 IST
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
Nov 13, 2020 18:17 IST
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
Nov 13, 2020 18:07 IST

latest news

Bugs are running riot in our dreams in Covid times finds a Harvard study
Nov 13, 2020 18:58 IST
Dutch students build electric car from recycled material
Nov 13, 2020 18:58 IST
All eyes on the economy
Nov 13, 2020 19:01 IST
Elvis ring, Woodstock tapes grab spotlight at Hollywood auction
Nov 13, 2020 18:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.