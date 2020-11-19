Bihar Guv Phagu Chouhan administers oath of office to Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker

Manjhi, who started his political journey from the Congress, has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly since 1980. He has been associated with all the mainstream parties of the state until he floated his own party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)-Secular in 2015. (HT PHOTO.)

Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan on Thursday administered the oath of office to former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker of the 17th state assembly, which will convene its inaugural session from November 23.

Elected from the Imamganj assembly constituency, Manjhi has been made pro-tem Speaker for two days (November 23 and 24) till the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is elected.

Manjhi, who started his political journey from the Congress, has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly since 1980. He has been associated with all the mainstream parties of the state until he floated his own party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)-Secular in 2015. He also served as the chief minister of Bihar from May 20, 2014 to February 20 2015.

ALSO READ | 5 day Bihar assembly session from Nov 23, Nitish Kumar will seek trust vote

In the 16th Bihar Legislative Assembly, veteran Congress leader Sadanand Singh had been administered the oath as pro-tem Speaker by then Governor and current President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

A pro-tem Speaker is selected from amongst the seniormost members of the Assembly.

On the first two days, all the 243 newly elected members of the Bihar Assembly will be administered the oath by the pro-tem Speaker. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the session will be held in the Central Hall with seating arrangements following social distancing norms for the members

On the third day of the session, there will be the election of the Speaker, while the governor’s address to the joint sitting of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Bihar Legislative Council will be on the fourth day, followed by discussion, the government’s reply and motion of thanks.

ALSO READ | Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How women steered NDA towards majority

On the last day, the supplementary budget of the government will be taken up.

After the joint sitting, the Bihar Legislative Council session will be held in the Bihar assembly to maintain social distancing norms.

Bihar is one among only seven states having a bi-cameral legislature-- both lower house (Assembly) and the upper house (Council).

In the new Assembly, RJD is the single largest party with 75 members, while the Grand Alliance has 110 seats. The NDA has 125 seats, including 74 members of the BJP. An independent candidate has also extended its support to the NDA alliance.

There are seven others, including five members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the newly-elected Bihar Assembly.